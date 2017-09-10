Raiola attacks Milan's project and he also thinks that Dybala will leave Juve, the latest
10 September at 23:30Here is what Mino Raiola had to say to the press as he was interviewed with Rai Sport (via Gazzetta dello Sport) : "I don't have anything against Fassone and Mirabelli but I don't believe in their project. Even so, I don't want to say anything against them... . Dybala? In the end, he will leave Juve. If he does, he will have to go in a team with a strong project because he is still too young to be a leader in a big squad. I would see him well with Barcelona, Real Madrid or one of the Manchester teams. He would have to choose a big project....".
Raiola's word certainly won't make Milan and Juve fans very happy. Juve are coming off a solid 3-0 win versus Chievo Verona where as Milan are coming off a heavy defeat to Lazio. Allegri's men are still perfect as they have 9 points where as Milan now have 6 points in the Serie A standings.
