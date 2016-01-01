Raiola: 'Lukaku will renew with Everton'. As for Ibra ....



​Italian super-agent Mino Raiola is a very powerful man in the world of football as many of his clients are the biggest stars in the game. Here is what he had to say about Romelu Lukaku's future in an interview with TalkSPORT: " We are about to sign a new improved contract with Everton and this is why I am sure that Romelu Lukaku will be staying with Everton".





AND WHAT ABOUT ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC? - Mino Raiola also talked to about Ibrahimovic's future, here is what he had to say: " I think we have to take our time and enjoy the moment as Zlatan is doing very well. We will then see what happens next season. United stay? I don't want to exclude anything, many different scenarios can occur in his case".



Both Lukaktu and Ibrahimovic have been doing very well this season. Lukaku's future seems to be decided as for now but Ibra's future is still unclear. The Swedish forward wants to play in Champions league football next year so this will have a big impact on his decision.