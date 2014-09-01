Having recently split with his long time agent Rob Segal, Spurs and England striker Dele Alli has two of the world’s most powerful football men chasing his signature.





According to Transfer Market Web , both Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes want the 21-year-old to join their respective stables which could lead to the youngster’s eventual exit from the North London club.

Raiola looks after the interests of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to name just a couple whilst Mendes is the man who looks after Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. Should Alli decide to put his faith in either of the two men, it will surely spark rumours of a possible summer switch to Old Trafford next summer.



The England international is already valued at over €100M with Spanish giants Real Madrid also huge admirers and they look to find a long-term replacement for Croatian Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu.