Mino Raiola, agent of Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Donnarumma, Verratti, Lukaku, Balotelli and many others, shares his thoughts on the Italian national team, the Neymar case, Donnarumma and Mbappe to Gazzetta.it. Starting with Milan goalkeeper vice-Buffon with Italy, Raiola says, ‘After the World Cup in Russia? I do not think Ventura has the necessary character enough to throw aside a pillar like Buffon. The coach does not understand anything…’

NEYMAR CASE - Next, he gives a few words on the transfer of Neymar to PSG: "The owners are simply genius. Absurd figures? Absolutely not. The price is not so exaggerated. It may seem like it, apparently, because we were not used to reading certain numbers. But remember two things: first, Barcelona already paid a huge sum to get Neymar, with 150-160 million EUR going to Santos. Between the value of the player and the various commissions much was brought in. It is logical that the Spanish club have set a clause of more than 220 million EUR. Second, and it’s very important. Neymar was not paid by PSG, but from a whole country where an emir decided to give a gift to his people. Remember Maradona to Napoli and all that happened next? It was an incredible joy for a historic purchase that defined the world. And that's exactly what happened today with Qatar, which is not going through a very simple moment: with Neymar the emiro had made a genius, ingenious, genuinely brilliant thing."

ON POGBA AND VERRATTI - "It's no surprise that Pogba, along with Verratti, is the strongest in the world. Critics after the Spain match? But he is very strong, and in this case I think it's incredible not to be able to fully appreciate a soccer player like him, because we are talking about one of the best in the world. And I will be repetitive, only in Italy do such things happen. Happy in Paris? Yes, he is very happy and there are no problems, but there are so many international stars. In this precise context I think it's better to define him as a star, nothing more. At least for the moment."

IBRA’S RETURN - Ibrahimovic returned to Manchester United, taking the number 10 jersey. "It's fine, everything happened for the best. He’s near a possible comeback in January, but who knows? He can not hurry. We just have to wait for him. If he would return to Italy? I'm honest, but the line has not changed because we have decided to respect his initial project with Manchester United."

ALWAYS DONNARUMMA - "Gigio has shown that his will is the really important aspect, and he has decided to stay, so for the moment we leave him quiet. And then I do not believe too much about Milan's project. The situation and choices can change, everybody can have his own ideas. Being Donnarumma's agent, I would obviously be happy if he became the national team starter. Honestly, if I could not say the opposite, I would be a hypocrite. Ventura? He is losing direction, he is no longer understanding. He is in total panic, and he no longer understands what he is doing. I do not think he has enough character to start a young man like Donnarumma by setting aside a pillar like Buffon. In other words, Ventura has other things to think about."

KO WITH SPAIN - "I'm not surprised, we are far away from other countries. Here in Italy we always look for negativity in everything, especially with the National team, we can not fully enjoy things even when they are fine. But be careful: in this case I'm not referring to the team and the technical questions, but to the movement in general. And everything around it."