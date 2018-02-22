Raiola: 'Pogba was cheap for Man United, Juve could have sold for double'

Mino Raiola spoke to Dutch magazine Quote about his client Paul Pogba and his transfer to Manchester United, maintaining his stance that it was a cheap buy.



Raiola stated that it was not only cheap but that the fee should have been over €200 million, double what he moved for. Manchester United secured his services for €105 million from Juventus.



Raiola cites the fact that Pogba's contract had a clause that allowed him to dictate his destination while Juventus had no say, virtually lowering the price because Manchester was Pogba’s preferred destination.



“Manchester United paid €100 million, but I think they should have paid €200 million”



“Pogba was a cheap player. He had a clause in his contract that said he alone – and not Juventus - was allowed to decide where he was going to play next season.

“They couldn’t decide for him.



He went on to claim that Juventus could have sold him to Real Madrid for double what Man United paid.

