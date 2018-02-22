Raiola pushes AC Milan star towards Juve?
02 May at 19:25Juventus are looking if there is any possibility to sign AC Milan star Giacomo Bonaventura. The Italian is a transfer target for the Old Lady as their manager Massimiliano Allegri is an admirer of the player.
The 28-year-old’s representative Mino Raiola is looking to take the player away from San Siro. The Turin club is reportedly interested in landing Bonaventura, who can play as a midfielder or as a wide player.
Bonaventura’s versatility will provide Allegri more options during the team selection, if he decides to leave Milan and complete a switch to the Allianz Stadium after the end of this season. Raiola’s intervention will provide Juventus encouragement in signing him in the summer transfer window.
It is reported that Allegri has urged the Serie A league leaders to bring Bonaventura to the club, if he has to remain at Juventus next season. The Italian coach has been linked with the Arsenal job after Arsnee Wenger revealed he will resign from his post later this month.
