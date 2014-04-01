Raiola pushing for Juventus to sign star Dutch client
25 January at 12:20The working relationship between Juventus and star-agent Mino Raiola is incredibly strong. As a result, the Dutch-Italian has the opportunity to call sporting director Beppe Marotta on demand, and inquire about availabilities of players, and the interest of the club in others.
As evidenced by Mario Balotelli, recently, the worst that will happen to Raiola is that Juventus will politely decline.
One player Raiola is pushing towards the Bianconeri is Dutch international Leandro Fernandes. The PSV Eindhoven trequarista is on the final year of his contract with the club, and doesn’t appear likely to renew with them.
He is rumored to want a move away from the club this month. Raiola is all too happy to facilitate his request, and would like for Marotta to make an offer to PSV. Considering the strength of their relationship, it’s likely he’ll at least get the sporting director to consider a move for Fernandes.
