Mino Raiola reportedly wants his client Henrikh Mkhitaryan to join Serie A giants Inter Milan and is working in that direction already.

Mkhitaryan, currently 28, has done well since he joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016, but his inconsistent performances have let him down. He has fallen down the pecking order this season after having failed to impress after the first five or six games in the Premier League. The Armenian has made only 11 starts this season and has started only one game in the last two months.

Corriere dello Sport suggests that Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Raiola is willing to send his client to Inter Milan, who have drawn strong links to the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker.

The agent is aware of the fact that it will be tough to strike a loan deal in January that will keep him in Milan till the end of the season, but talks and negotiations are already underway to put Mkhitaryan out of his Old Trafford misery, one way or another.

