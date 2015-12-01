Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Raiola has told the Times that Manchester United won’t sign Alexis Sanchez unless his Armenian client heads to Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan has endured a frustrating season under Jose Mourinho and is likely to be part of the deal that will bring Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and will send the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker to Arsenal. United are said to be the favorites to sign Sanchez, with Manchester City now having dropped their interest in signing the Chilean superstar.

In a recent interview with The Times, Raiola was open about the deal that see Sanchez join the Old Trafford based club this month. The Dutch agent said: “Manchester United will not sign Sanchez unless Miki agrees to join Arsenal.”

He added: “Sanchez is part of the Miki deal and not the other way around.”

It is said that United are offering Arsenal cash plus Mkhitaryan in their bid to sign Sanchez, whose deal at the Emirates expires at the end of the season. Sky Italia had reported yesterday that personal terms have been agreed and Arsenal have accepted United’s offer, with Mkhitaryan’s personal terms the only thing left to complete in the deal.

Kaustubh Pandey