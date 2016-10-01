Raiola slams AC Milan over Donnarumma
11 September at 11:45Italian super agent Mino Raiola has released a long and interesting interview with Rai Sport to talk about some his agents like Marco Verratti and Mario Balotelli, but also to share his thoughts on the future of Paulo Dybala who, however, is not featuring in his clients’ list.
Raiola is known to be not on very good terms with AC Milan directors Marco Fassone (CEO) and Massimiliano Mirabelli (Director of Football). The two parties collided when Donnarumma had to sign a contract extension with AC Milan this past summer and although the player has eventually signed a new contract, Raiola seems to be not too happy about how things are going in Milan right now.
“I don’t believe in the project of Fassone and Mirabelli, I have nothing against them, I just don’t believe in their project.”
“When everybody was panicking for Donnarumma’s new deal they offered us the AC Milan captaincy. We didn’t asked for it, they offered us. I am only saying that a promise was not kept.”
