Raiola tells AC Milan: ‘Niang is out of his mind’

AC Milan star Mbaye Niang is not going to train alongside the rest of the team until the summer transfer window ends. The French winger has handed in a medical certificate due to stress and his agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that the player is ‘not well’.



“Montella said Niang is not training because he is not ok with his mind and he is right.”

“Niang is out of his mind so Montella is right”, Raiola told Sky Sport.



“We are looking for a solution who can be good for everybody. Niang doesn’t want to move to Russia and I think his decision must be respected just like it is respected any other player’s decision to stay at the club.”



​Niang rejected to join Spartak Moscow who had offered AC Milan € 20 million. The player only wants to move to Torino but the granata are not open to offer as much.

