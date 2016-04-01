Raiola throws Donnarumma’s AC Milan future into doubt by putting new contract talks on hold

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola has yet to give his client green light to sign a contract extension with AC Milan. The Italian players’ agent had a meeting with Adriano Galliani at the club’s headquarters yesterday to discuss the futures of Giacomo Bonaventura and Rodrigo Ely who are also on his clients’ list.



The duo, however, failed to discuss about the contract extension of the teenage sensation as Raiola wants to know the club’s long-term plans before committing his client’s future to AC Milan.



​Sino-Europe are expected to finalize the club’s takeover by the 3rd of March and Raiola wants to personally discuss the contract details of his client with the new Chinese owners or, alternatively, with Silvio Berlusconi in case the club’s takeover collapses again.



Donnarumma can sign his first pro contract on the 25th of February when the promising goalkeeper turns 18. The Italy International can’t sign a new deal before that date with Raiola who wants to know whether the club’s plans for the future match his client’s ambition.



If this is not the case, it shouldn’t be too difficult for him to find a new club for his client given the strong interest of both Juventus and Real Madrid that are ready to splash the cash to welcome the services of the talented shot-stopper.

