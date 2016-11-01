Raiola to CM: 'Mirabelli? I am a small man that isn't of his level. He only talks to important people...'

Mino Raiola, agent of multiple players like Donnarumma, Balotelli and Babacar, spoke to Calciomercato.com as he was leaving his business meeting with Sassuolo in Milano. Here is what the agent had to say about some of his clients:



ON MIRABELLI AND DONNARUMMA - " There isn't anything to say about Donnarumma, Mirabelli or his future. I am a small man, Mirabelli said so. There isn't anything to say, he seemingly only talks to important people. Hopefully one day I will become an important person and then he might talk to me. One day I might get my diploma and talk to Mirabelli since at the moment, I am not of his level...".



ON BALOTELLI - "Return in Italy? It is possible. Mario's main goal is to play well. He hasn't excluded a return to Italy, perhaps I did so in the past...".



ON JUVE - " I don't talk about things that touch my players...".



ON BABACAR - " I can't talk about this. Negotiations? There is time until January 31st, let's see...".







(via Giacomo Brunetti)