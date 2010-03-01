Raiola to decide the future of Donnarumma and other AC Milan stars

While relations between super-agent Mino Raiola and AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli continue to be undermined by the Gianluigi Donnarumma saga, they could be set to clash again over the future of several other Rossoneri stars.



It is hard to imagine that the club will allow promising young centre-back Matteo Gabbia to leave Milanello, but he could depart on loan in order to continue growing as a player. The main issue remains the aforementioned Donnarumma, whom Mirabelli still has absolutely no intention of selling despite Raiola’s best efforts. Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain all continue to be linked with the 18-year-old goalkeeper. His brother Antonio also faces an uncertain future.



Meanwhile, Ignazio Abate could be set to leave as there is very little chance of his contract which expires in 2019 being renewed. It looks as though Milan will put their faith in Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria, so there is little need to tie him to a new deal.



On the contrary, having signed a new agreement last summer, Giacomo Bonaventura is a pivotal part of Gennaro Gattuso’s team and the club would be loathed to lose him. There are no imminent signs of a farewell, but that is not to say Raiola doesn’t have other ideas. No decisions have been taken as yet – indeed they may not be until the summer – but crucial days lie ahead with Donnarumma, Abate and Bonaventura all facing uncertain futures.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)