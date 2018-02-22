Napoli and Italy striker Lorenzo Insigne is the latest big name star to be linked with a possible move to football super-agent Mino Raiola.



The Italian/Dutch entrepreneur already boasts an impressive line-up of stars including Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovoc, Mario Balotelli and Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Insigne is understood to be the next player that will be targeted.



Having been with Doa Management since 2007, the 24-year-old is now looking for a new management team and according to latest reports, his father, Carmine, has advised him to let Raiola take over his business affairs.



Speculation has been heightened by the publication of a photograph of Insigne and his Italian international team-mates Donnarumma and Giacomo Bonaventura which was taken by Vincenzo Raiola, the cousin of Mino, in a Manchester restaurant where the Azzurri played a friendly with Argentina last Friday.



Raiola has plans for Insigne too, with the intention to take him away from his hometown club, despite last year’s renewal which looked set to keep him in Campania until 2022. Now it seems Napoli fans will be worried that Insigne may not, after all, be the heir apparent to Marek Hamsik.