Raiola wants to cancel Donnarumma’s AC Milan contract
12 December at 09:30Mino Raiola and representatives of AC Milan have never been on very good terms. The Italian agent has never hidden that he does not trust the project of the rossoneri hierarchy and several reports in Italy claim Raiola wants his client to leave AC Milan in the summer.
Donnarumma signed a contract extension with AC Milan this past summer but the two parties agreed that a double release clause should have been included in the player’s contract.
One release clause was set to € 40 million and could have been activated if AC Milan had failed to qualify for Champions League. The other one was supposed to be set to € 70 million and would have been good to activate if the club had managed to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.
Trouble is, AC Milan did not deposit the release clause of Donnarumma and Raiola’s entourage is now furious with the club.
According to Il Corriere della Sera Donnarumma has sent a document in which he states that he was forced to pen a new agreement with the club.
When Donnarumma signed his new contract, in fact, neither Raiola nor his right-hand man Rigo were physically with him and Donnarumma is now claiming that the club forced him to sign a new deal. That’s why Raiola wants to cancel the contract of Donnarumma and make him leave the club as a free agent in order to cash in as much commissions as possible.
Psg and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation with the Ligue 1 giants who appear to be leading the race to sign the talented 18-year-old.
