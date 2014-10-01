Raiola working hard to become Icardi agent
18 February at 11:45Mino Raiola is desperate to become the new client of Inter Milan star forward Mauro Icardi, says Rai Sport.
The 24-year-old Argentine has been one of the Serie A's best players this season and is currently the league's second highest goalscorer, behind Lazio's Ciro Immobile, who has scored only two goals more than Icardi. The former Barcelona man has scored 18 after having played less than 2000 minutes for the nerazzurri.
Per Rai Sport via CalcioMercato, Mino Raiola is working hard to become Icardi's agent and he really wants to represent the striker soon enough. Work is being done behind the scene and we could see it happen.
This will increase Icardi's chances of moving away from the San Siro, especially if Inter fail to qualify for the Champions League for the next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
