The agent of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that his client could make a surprise move back to Serie A when he decides to call time at Old Trafford.



Mino Raiola was talking to Radio CRC and the subject came round to where the 35-year-old Swede could finish his playing career to which he explained that; “He’s always been in love with Naples and the passion of the Neapolitans and I’ve always said that openly because he grew up in a family which was similar to the Neapolitans and then with me. He knows what the love of the Neapolitans means and that passion has always attracted him. I know that De Laurentiis knows him, and with Zlatan you never know what could happen.”



It was always thought that Ibrahimovic would move to the MLS to see out his playing days with reports that David Beckham has already approached him for his new Miami franchise which will hopefully start the 2018-19 season.