Rakitic: Juve resume interest in Barça star as Luis Enrique drops him for Villareal clash

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has not called Ivan Rakitic for tonight’s LaLiga clash against Villareal. The manager and the club have failed to justify the exclusion of the highly rated centre midfielder, sparking fears of a possible split between the two parties in the summer.



Rakitic is said not to be on very good terms with the blaugrana boss. The Croatian star complained for lack of game time a few weeks ago causing the strong reaction of the Catalan boss who told Spanish media: “I don’t care about controversies. I’m the one who takes decisions here.”



The relationship between the duo has deteriorated and the situation is not helpful for Barcelona given that the Nou Camp hierarchy have entered new contract talks with the Croat.



Circumstances given, Juventus have resumed their interest in the former Sevilla star. The Old Lady tried to sign him last summer, but couldn’t find agreement with Barcelona. If the situation doesn’t change in the next few months, Juventus will make a new offer in the summer. Rakitic’s price-tag exceeds € 40 million and the Croatian earns € 8 million-a-year. His current agreement with Barcelona runs until 2019.

