Ramires admits he wants Chelsea return
05 March at 10:55Former Chelsea star Ramires was a January transfer target of Inter but the nerazzurri failed to wrap-up a deal with the Brazilian midfielder who is contracted with Jiangsu Suning in China.
The former Chelsea ace talked to UOL Esporte about his experience in China and about the interest of the Serie A giants as well: “There have been many rumours about the interest of Inter but there was nothing concrete”, Ramires said.
“Everybody knows Inter are a big club and that I want to return to Europe. Now I want to help Jiangsu to have a great campaign, I have nothing else in my mind.”
“I will always be in love with Chelsea. I want to play for the club one more time before the end of my career. I know the doors of Stamford Bridge will always be open for me to return and it would be great to wear that shirt again.”
Go to comments