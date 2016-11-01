Ramires’ agent to meet Inter tomorrow: latest updates

The agent of Brazilian midfielder Ramires is due to arrive in Milan tomorrow, intent on reaching a positive conclusion in the negotiations which will hopefully take his client to Inter.



According to Corriere dello Sport, discussions are now at a critical stage and, all being well, the transfer should be unlocked in the coming days.



The parties much still reach an agreement on the formula of payment, because the Nerazzurri can only afford to sign him on loan with option to buy. They are willing to pay something in order to have him until June, with Jiangsu looking to raise as much money as possible. The former Chelsea man has indicated his willingness to reduce his salary in order to join the Milanese giants.



Meanwhile, directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are continuing to work on other potential arrivals, including that of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha and Sevilla forward Joaquin Correa.



(Corriere dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)