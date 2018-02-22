Liverpool made their way to the major European clash thanks in part to the Egyptian star’s 43 goals, but Ramos claims that Madrid won’t make the mistake of being intimidated.

"We have seen what Salah can do this season but he will just be one of 11 players we face against Liverpool," Ramos said in a press conference ahead of the weekend, where the Galacticos face Barcelona.

"Throughout my career, I have faced the best forward players in the world - many of them who are considered among the greatest ever," Ramos added.

"For me, there is never a fear. A respect, yes, but never a fear."

The veteran captain also stated that Real won’t be underestimating their opponent, the last to beat the Merengues in a European Cup final back in 1981.

"With all respect, maybe at the start of the campaign Liverpool were not the team people thought would be in the final," Ramos said. "But they are here because they deserve to be here."