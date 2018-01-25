Sergio Ramos says that Real Madrid “are the first ones” to stand behind Coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Merengues were knocked out of the Copa del Rey last night by Leganes, who stunned them with a 2-1 win. The Galacticos had won the first leg away (1-0), but went down at the Santiago Bernabeu through goals by Javi Eraso and Gabriel, a former Juventus academy player.

Though Zidane himself commented after the game that he was fighting for his job in the Merengues’ upcoming Champions League tie with PSG.

“I don’t want there to be big changes here,” Ramos said after the loss, which allowed Leganes to access the semi-finals thanks to away goals.

“Yes, to be eliminated in this manner in the Copa is a failure and we must ask questions but we, the players, are the first ones to stand up for Zidane.

“We are going through a tough time but we must remain as united as possible and not throw away the rest of the campaign as we still have a lot to play for.

“We have to use these bad moments to learn and to grow, because we are all responsible for this and we still have the Champions League to look forward to.”