Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos wants the Santiago Bernabeu based club to sign AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Bonucci sealed a shocking move to the rossoneri from Juventus this past summer and despite the hype, has failed to live upto the expectations. He has struggled to find his feet at the San Siro and has been out of form since joining.

And Mundo Deportivo report that Real Madrid are looking at the defender already, with star defender Sergio Ramos already wanting the club to sign the Italian star. It is said that Bonucci will be handed a starter’s role, if he joins and he will complete the club’s defensive package, which consists of Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez and Ramos himself.

This is an idea than can develop in the summer transfer window but it will be tough to convince Milan into selling their summer signing and they have reiterated it multiple times that Bonucci won’t be sold. The player too has insisted a desire to stay.

