After his surprise sacking by Leicester City last night, Claudio Ranieri could soon be back in management in his homeland.



Reports in The Sun suggest that the 65-year-old is waiting to see if he gets the call from his former club Fiorentina. La Viola are having a poor season and last night’s shock exit from the Europa League where they gave up a 3-0 advantage in a second-half capitulation, looks like signalling the end of Portuguese tactician Paolo Sousa.

Despite having offers from China, Ranieri is believed to want to still coach at the top level in Europe and a return to the club he coached way back in 1993 looks the most likely option at this time. During his spell in Tuscany, Ranieri won the Coppa Italia and Italian Super-Cup and was idolised by the clubs fans.



With Sousa on his way out at the end of the current campaign, Ranieri will be the favourite to replace him at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.