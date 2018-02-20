Claudio Ranieri has come out in earnest about his hopes of Coaching Italy.

A Premier League winner with Leicester City, the former Roma, Inter, Chelsea and Juventus Coach is currently doing very well for himself in Ligue 1, with Nantes currently fifth.

“Any Italian Coach would love to be in charge of the National team” he told Sky Sports Italy.

“I have a two-year deal with Nantes, and I haven't been contacted so I can’t say anything. But if I were to be contacted for the Italy job, I’d go to the Nantes President and ask to be released.”

Nantes president Waldemar Kita already spoke about this a few weeks ago, when it looked like Ranieri was being shortlisted to take over La Nazionale.

“It’s completely different,” the Polish-French businessman said, “He [Ranieri] answered pretty logically. He’s intelligent, Italian at heart, a very classy Coach and it’s normal that he asks himself questions if the offer to Coach the national team is made to him at this stage of his career.

Yet things have changed since then, with the Federation choosing not to name a new president for another six months, postponing the Coaching call.