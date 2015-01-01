Claudio Ranieri is the hot favourite with bookmakers to replace Walter Mazzarri as coach of Watford. The former Leicester City boss, who sealed an historic Premier League title triumph with the Foxes last season, leads the latest betting ahead of Hull City’s Marco Silva. These two are closely followed by former Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew and another former Leicester tactician Nigel Pearson.



The Hornets announced that Mazzarri would be stepping down after this weekend’s game against Manchester City amid rumours that some of the clubs senior players were set to lead a revolt against the Italian by handing in transfer requests.



Despite keeping the club in the top-flight, his inability to speak English, despite being in place now for nearly a year, plus the fact that he was reluctant to give staff any down time to recover after games, is thought to have been the catalyst behind this.





