Claudio Ranieri has broken his silence over his controversial sacking from Leicester City. The Italian tactician has kept a relatively low profile since being dismissed by the Premier League champions but in a visit to a prison in Rebibbia this week, the 65-year-old finally spoke about his experience.





Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport published an article in which Ranieri declares that; “Thinking of Leicester, the first thing that comes to mind is the sense of surprise, even more than bitterness. I have been through a lot in my long career, but never anything like this.It was a shock, but in the end these things are part of football."

Ranieri also explained that he will reveal more about his departure from the King Power Stadium when he will appear as a pundit on Sky Sports’ coverage of Crystal Palace v Arsenal on April 10, stating that; “Until that day I will not talk," he said. "Because everything took place in England and it seems fitting to talk in England."