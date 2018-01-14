Claudio Ranieri has revealed that his side

Now a Coach at Nantes, the former Premier League winner is working a second, minor Leicester miracle, steering his Canaries to a strong fifth place, and even giving PSG a hard time yesterday despite a 1-0 home loss, marked by a bizarre incident in which referee Tony Chapron lashed out at one of his players.

Lucas, for his part, is wanted by a number of sides, as current team PSG is obligated to earn something like 80 million from player sales by the end of the season.

Asked by

"But if it is an average player, I prefer to stay as we are, because the group know my philosophy, work well and they are very professional"

​Lucas was wanted by both Manchester United and Inter before he chose PSG in 2013. Though he had his best season last year, scoring 12 Ligue 1 goals, he has struggled for playing time this time round with the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’.

Canal + about signing Lucas, Ranieri replied "If a player who improves the team arrives, I would take him.