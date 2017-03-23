Claudio Ranieri to take over at the Sicilian club before the end of the season. The Rosanero are set to drop into Serie B at the end of the current campaign after a woeful season has left them seven points adrift of safety.

Currently on their fourth coach of the campaign with Argentine Diego Lopez, the new man in charge at the Stadio Renzo Barbera wants last year’s Premier League winning boss back in the peninsula and in charge at his club. The patron has reportedly already told Ranieri that he wants him to rebuild the club from the second tier and that he will be given time to do this.



Having replaced Maurizio Zamparini, whose time as president will be long remembered for the 40 managers he went through during his 15 years at the helm; Baccaglini now wants to bring some stability to proceedings and sees the 65-year-old as the right man to do this.