Ranieri tells Roma Liverpool’s weak point

Former Roma star Claudio Ranieri has relased an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk about the main issues of Italian football: “I know the Italian mentality and I know Juventus very well. I don’t think they will rest until they are Serie A champions. They deserve the praise because they always want to win and they always find a way to solve their issues privately. I understand their frustration after the Champions League elimination. It must be tough but I have to say I saw worse penalties in my career.”



ON ROMA LIVERPOOL – “It’s going to be an even game, 50/50. As a manager I never think I can face defeat before I play. Di Francesco will study Liverpool. They are not beaten yet, the Roma side that we admired against Barcelona can make it. The Reds are spectacular but away from home they aren’t always solid. As for Salah, you could understand he was a great player even when he was playing for Chelsea. Klopp’s mentality is perfect for him and playing for Fiorentina and Roma was very important for his career.”



