Hull City are set to make what could be their last signing of the transfer window by bringing in loanee Andrea Ranocchia from Inter Milan.

Once tipped to be the future of Italian football alongside Bari team-mate Leonardo Bonucci, Ranocchia has flopped in the last few seasons, being sent to Sampdoria on loan last season.

It is now being confirmed by many English outlets that the 28-year-old will undergo his medical with Hull today, and will sign with the Tigers on loan until the end of the season,

The loan, whilst not optimal for the Nerazzurri, will allow them to save something in region of €2 million in wages.

New Tigers boss Marco Silva is said to be a big fan of Ranocchia, who has barely played since the arrival of new Coach Stefano Pioli. Initially given a chance to supplant Jeison Murillo, he has eminently failed to make the most of it.