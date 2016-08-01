Rather than Pastore, Inter Milan should focus on fixing a bigger issue

Just like his performances in individual matches, Antonio Candreva’s season continues to get worse as it’s worn on. The latest example of his ineffectiveness on the pitch came against SPAL on Sunday afternoon.



The right-winger was taken off by manager Luciano Spalletti after only 45 minutes. It was another match in which he played poorly and failed to exert any influence on the outcome. Such performances have become commonplace for the once-great winger.



In 21 Serie A matches, the Italian international leads the league in most shots without scoring a goal, with 42. Known as a playmaker throughout his career, he’s seen his season passing percentage slip below 70% for the first time since joining Inter from Lazio.



At one point in his career he was able to rely on his strength and blazing speed along the right side of the pitch. However, at 30-years-old, he’s lost a significant portion of both attributes. Many players have been able to play effectively well into their 30s, but Candreva is yet to adjust and remains one-dimensional, hugging the touchline throughout matches.



Inter has just completed the loan of Rafinha, and are linked to PSG midfielder Javier Pastore. However, without a realistic replacement for Candreva on the bench, it should be incumbent upon Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini to find Spalletti an alternative to Candreva in the dying days of the transfer window.



SPAL used a stoppage-time equalizer to send Inter Milan home, with just one point, and more questions surrounding their roster.

Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio)