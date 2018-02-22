Raúl reveals why Real Madrid should fear Juventus
03 April at 12:55Former Real Madrid captain Raúl has been discussing tonight’s huge UEFA Champions League match between Los Merengues and Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin. Here is what he had to say:
“There is a good feeling surrounding the club. The double header against PSG gave the players a lot of confidence. Everyone knew beforehand that they are a good team but we played at a great level. Even if things have not gone quite as well in the league, there are positive vibes.
“Juve? We are reminded of Cardiff all the time but, at the same time, we know this game will be very different. The players must remain focused and recognise the fact that Juve are a great team.
“They eliminated Barcelona last year, so we must be careful. It will not be like the game in Cardiff. The game is played over 180 minutes, the last 90 of which will be in front of our home fans.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
