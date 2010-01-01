Ravanelli: ‘Higuain should go on holiday’

Juventus star Fabrizio Ravanelli is not impressed by Higuain’s shape and has told Radio Sportiva what Max Allegri should do to solve the situation. The Argentinean has scored two goals in six appearances so far this season.



“I think Higuain has become a burden to Juventus, I think that his problem is psychological rather than physical. Not being called-up by Argentina must have hurt him. If I were Allegri I would bench him against Torino. He needs to rest and Allegri should not start him.”



“He should go on holiday for a week and return because he is useless right now.



“He is a top player, Juventus paid € 90 million for him. He must become an important player again, he feels the pressure because of criticisms and should get over it.”

Ravanelli played 153 games with Juventus scoring 58 goals. He won the Champions League with Juventus in 1996, the last time Juventus lifted the ‘cup with big ears’.

