RB Leipzig CEO speaks on Naby Keita speculation
26 July at 14:40RB Leipzig CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, has spoken on the Naby Keita to Liverpool saga. Seemingly ending the rumours, he has said that the side are looking forward to starting a new season with the midfielder in their ranks.
Via the club’s official Twitter, the CEO said, “We’re looking forward to the season ahead – together with Naby!”
Liverpool have been linked with the 22-year-old Bundesliga player for several weeks now, but this cutting statement could be the end to all that.
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Jacque Talbot
Naby #Keita also played a great 45 minutes yesterday! Oliver #Mintzlaff: "We're looking forward to the season ahead - together with Naby!" pic.twitter.com/5d3R473dI5— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 26, 2017
Go to comments