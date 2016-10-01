RB Leipzig looking to poach Tottenham's 'new Harry Kane'

RB Leipzig are hot on the trail of Tottenham's most valuable teenage striker, REO Griffiths.



Griffiths, who is regarded as the new Harry Kane at Tottenham, enhanced his growing reputation with a hat trick in Tottenham's Premier League Youth Cup semifinal win over North London rivals Arsenal at the weekend.



The 17-year-old, who has scored 20 goals for Tottenham's Under-18 side so far this season, is tipped to be the latest exciting talent to progress through the youth ranks into the first-team following in the path of Kane.



Griffiths has featured for England at youth level and he is widely regarded as one of the most promising young players in the country after impressing for club and country during the last 18 months.



The teenager, who is yet to turn professional, is being tracked by a number of top clubs across Europe as a result of his goalscoring exploits.



RB Leipzig have been alerted to Griffiths by new head of recruitment Paul Mitchell who was formerly head of recruitment at Spurs and is well aware of the teenager's undoubted potential.