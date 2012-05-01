This is despite the fact that the striker is wanted by Real Madrid, who were linked to the 21-year-old in summer as a possible replacement for Alvaro Morata.

"We play in the Champions League," Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told Sky Germany, "We offer Timo the chance to make the next step. We are totally relaxed."

Recent comments from Zinedine Zidane made it clear that Real Madrid were “a striker short” after Morata left for Chelsea and Karim Benzema went down injured.

Real Madrid watched Werner play in the Mannschaft’s game against Norway.

Werner is coming off a strong season in which he netted 21 goals in 31 Bundesliga games, and has already started the current season with a massive four goals.

He has no release clause in his deal, which will expire only in 2020. He comes highly recommended, German international Mario Gomez saying that Werner will “dominate Germany’s attack for the next ten years”.