RB Leipzig to accommodate Napoli coach’s smoking habit
21 February at 17:30RB Leipzig have agreed to erect a temporary wall in their away dressing room ahead of tomorrow night’s UEFA Europa League clash against Napoli. Why? So that Partenopei coach Maurizio Sarri will be able to smoke before and after the match.
Sarri finds it difficult enough to last 90 minutes without one of his beloved cigarettes, so Leipzig have recognised that asking him to suffer even longer without one is too much to ask.
Therefore, the Bundesliga club, who left Naples with an impressive 3-1 victory last Thursday night, have decided to make the former Empoli tactician feel much more at home.
Smoke detectors in the away dressing room have already been deactivated so that the fire alarm does not go off unnecessarily. The request for the wall to be built came directly from the Vesuviani, and they will cover the costs in full. The Germans agreed, as a mark of mutual respect between the two clubs.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
