Napoli are in Germany to face RB Leipzig in the second-leg of their Europa League tie, already 3-1 down from the first-leg at the San Paolo last week.



Dries Mertens and Zinedine Machach are both available again after missing the first leg.



Napoli trail 3-1 from the first leg as we have already stated but it is clear that the Italian side are only focused on winning Serie A, so do not expect a full strength side here.



A thigh injury ruled Vlad Chiriches out of the first leg and he remains a doubt for the second leg. Kalidou Koulibaly started the first leg, so Raul Albiol may replace him here.



Christian Maggio is a booking away from a one-match ban.



Stefan Ilsanker is available for the home side after missing the first match through suspension and may slot in at the back with Willi Orban a serious injury doubt.



Naby Keita also picked up an injury during Monday's 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt and may not feature against Napoli as a result.