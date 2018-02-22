FC Red Bull Salzburg have only progressed from two of their 12 major European knockout ties in which they have lost the first leg, and only once in their history when losing that first leg by two or more goals (vs Sporting CP in the 1993-94 UEFA Cup).



Lazio, on the other hand, have progressed from each of their last 11 major European knockout ties when they’ve won the first leg, last being eliminated in 1996/97 in the UEFA Cup by Tenerife.



These sides have met once before at the Red Bull Arena – in the group stages of this competition in 2009-10. Salzburg won that tie 2-1 courtesy of a winner from Somen Tchoyi.



Lazio’s Europa League games this season have seen a total of 38 goals scored (3.45 per game), more than any other side.



Salzburg’s first leg loss was their first defeat in European competition (including qualifiers) in 20 games, since four consecutive losses in October 2016.



The Austrian champions are unbeaten in their last six home games in this competition (W4 D2), keeping a clean sheet in five of those games.