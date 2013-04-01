Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was left frustrated despite his side’s crucial 2-1 win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening during the sides’ Champions League quarter final first leg tie.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus player felt that his side should have scored more in a game that saw Carlo Ancelotti’s men play with ten for around half an hour as Javi Martinez was sent-off for a second bookable offence.





Bayern had outplayed Los Blancos in a first half that saw Arturo Vidal hand the Bavarians a lead in the 25th minute before missing a spot-kick minutes before the stroke of half time. The Chilean also missed a header from close range to deny Bayern another opportunity to double their lead.

The visitors came back strong in the second half, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing his first two minutes in the second half. The Portuguese superstar later grabbed his second in the 77th minute after Javi Martinez was sent for an early bath.

Ronaldo’s second goal made him the first ever player to score 100 goals in the Champions League.

Bayern headed into the game without the injured duo of Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels, while Real themselves were without Pepe and Raphael Varane.

Despite getting two vital away goals and an all important win, Los Blancos boss Zidane was vocal about not getting more goals on the night. He referred to Bayern stopper Manuel Neuer, who came up with three or four excellent saves to keep his side in the tie, as a ‘wall’.

The Frenchman said: "Winning here isn't easy. We suffered a lot in the first half. With patience and by winning the ball from our opponents, the second half was very good. And then playing against 10 was easier. It wasn't a penalty but that happens and it could have been 2-0. At the break we were happy to only be 1-0 down."

"We had the chance of having a good 45 minutes. We're all a little disappointed because we had a lot of chances in the second half, but we were against a goalkeeper who is a wall. It's a positive result but there is a return game left and the tie is still to be played for."





Zidane was also full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his third and fourth Champions League goals of the season to take his career total to 100. He said: “He was happy, but no so much so because he could have scored the third. That is his ambition. We are all happy because getting a result here is not easy. Now we must relax because the game in LaLiga is just around the corner. In the return leg we will have to dig and we know that”.

“We know Cristiano’s position on the field, but he had the freedom during the game to go wherever the ball fell. He always plays best on the wing and before the game we thought that he has to has be on the move, switching positions with Bale and Benzema".

Gareth Bale, who started the game on the right flank, with Ronaldo on the left and Karim Benzema up- front, was taken off before the conclusion of the game. Zidane expressed his concern for the Welshman and said: “Gareth felt something at half-time and I didn't want to risk him. He's suffering now but we hope it's nothing serious. I'm happy with the substation because Marco did well out there”.

Madrid may well have got two vital away goals at the Allianz Arena, but the tie clearly isn’t over yet, with the decisive second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu to be played next Tuesday.





Kaustubh Pandey