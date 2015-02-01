As Juventus continue their goal to claim an historic treble, their first hurdle ended in victory as they sieged the Stadio Olimpico last night to defeat Lazio 2-0. As Allegri seeks to leave a legacy in Turin, his team made history once again as they became the first club to win the Coppa Italia for three consecutive seasons.



The Juventus warriors stormed the capital city to claim their 12th trophy in the competition when they attacked Lazio from the very beginning. They went 2-0 up within just 24 minutes with goals from Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci which left a resilient Lazio side wounded, weakened and fallen in their own stadium.



The performance from Massimiliano Allegri’s side was testament to the quality they have shown all season. Their dominance in attack and (as last night showed) in defence, was outstanding. Whenever the club seem to be facing uncertainty and scrutiny in the media, they show just why they are the jewel in Serie A’s crown.









Despite Lazio’s earlier possession and Keita hitting the post, Juventus were lethal on the counter attack. Sandro dribbled and drove a cross which found his Brazilian counterpart Alves, whose volley bounced into the corner of Strakosha’s net. The goal only emphasised how good the club's full-backs are and how worried Real Madrid need to be when they meet in the Champions League final on the 3rd June.





As if Lazio did not have a mountain to climb – particularly against the side who have conceded only 26 goals – their mission became an impossible one when Bonucci finished a flick on from Sandro with a side-footed shot that put them 2-0 up and both hands firmly on the trophy.



​Lazio created more chances in the second half, through the likes of Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile, however, Gianluigi Buffon kept them out of the game. By then however, it was too late as Juventus had already done enough to see out the game for a very much deserved victory. Despite the history of the Roman Empire, it is quite clear that Turin now rules over Italy and Europe. Leaving the capital in its shadow.



Juventus look to claim their sixth consecutive Scudetto this weekend and not if – but when – they win this, they will look towards their heavyweight clash against Real in Cardiff in two weeks’ time. This looks set to be a real clash of the titans where I Bianconeri will go into the match full of confidence. If they play like they did last night and against Barcelona, they will most likely be Champions of Europe in Wales - and again in the near future.







