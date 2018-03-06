Reaction: Former AC Milan CEO elected to Italian Senate
07 March at 22:30“I went to Arcore and Berlusconi greeted me with a ‘good morning senator’ and I turned to see who he was addressing…” Sufficed to say, former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani is yet to get used to his new title having been elected to the Italian Senate as a member of Silvio’s centre-right Forza Italia party:
“The election was a complex day, but I’m pleased to have won. In Parliament I will follow party protocol, but I want to take care of the area that elected me – the provinces of Varese, Como, Lecco, Sondrio and 35 municipalities of the Bergamo area.”
He concluded: “I have always lived in a privileged world and, for the first time, I have witnessed the problems suffered by different communities for myself. I did not sleep. I have never been involved in politics before, but Berlusconi wanted me because he thinks I am a man of action.”
(La Repubblica)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
