A packed San Siro crowd would of went home bitterly disappointed as their beloved Inter side went down 3-1 in a match were they had multiple opportunities to score but were ultimately beaten by two unstoppable Radja Nainggolan strikes.







Stefano Pioli continued to surprise with his team selection as the fresh from injury Marcelo Brozovic returned to start the match in an advanced role alongside Joao Mario to support Mauro Icardi. The ex-Lazio manager raised some eyebrows as he decided to go with a three man defence with Candreva and Perisic as the wingbacks and Danilo D’Ambrosio as a make shift centre back.

Regardless of the questionable team selection, many were blaming the referee for the loss, starting with an interesting decision during the fifth minute as Ivan Perisic was booked for flicking the ball up and heading it back to goal keeper Samir Handanovic, giving Roma and indirect free kick. Icardi also had a strong penalty appeal waved away during the first half following a clumsy Fazio challenge, although at a second glance it did seem fair. However there was an even more contentious decision during the 71st minute as Kevin Strootman, attempting to defend a corner, clearly kicked Eder but once again to the dismay of the home support, play was waved on.







There should be no excuses for the defensive performance of the Nerazzurri as it seemed all too easy for Nainggolan to run at the back-line. The Belgian international's second long range rocket proved that Pioli and his men still have so much work to do if they are to compete with the top three in Italy.

Many said this was the game for Inter to show how far they have come and that they deserve to be in the top three but this encounter unfortunately proved the opposite . They did manage to pull a goal back following some nice play to set up an intriguing final ten minutes. Only three minutes later however, they were unable to keep their nerve and the defence was caught out forcing Medel to make a silly challenge on Dzeko and give Roma a penalty and finally put the nail in the coffin.

Tonight’s result proved Pioli and Inter are just not ready to compete with Serie A’s elite and are a little way off a coveted spot in the Champions League for next season. To be fair to Pioli, he has only been in charge for four months and has made some incredible progress since the De Boer days, so maybe after a full pre-season with the players under his belt, these are the types of games we will see Inter winning.





Ciro Di Baselli