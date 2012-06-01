Cristian Zapata and AC Milan provided a truly extraordinary end to what was one of the most anticipated derbies in years. Following the long awaited takeover of Milan during the week and the two clubs battling it out for the final European positions, this Derby della Madonnina was watched by millions across the world and it didn’t disappoint.

Both sets of fans contributed greatly as both were in full voice and unveiled some very colourful banners pre match and it served to inspire most of the players as the game began at a frenetic pace. Some were still finding their feet in the opening minutes when the returning Roberto Gagliardini gave the ball away leading to a flurry of shots from Milan.

Following a brief injury lay off, Gagliardini was thrust straight back into the eleven along with Joao Mario and Japanese international Yuto Nagatomo. The inclusion of the latter would have been very popular with the Asian viewers who were offered primetime kick off for the match.











The goal gave the Nerazzurri a spark and it wasn’t long before they were two goals up. After some outstanding play from Perisic, his cross found Mauro Icardi for the captains first ever goal in the derby sparking wild celebrations at the San Siro. Inter were looking like the side we had seen earlier in the season when Pioli had them hitting their peak and racking up points, but the job was only half done.







Inter's owners and all their fans no matter the opponent would be expecting to come away with the victory when going into half time with a two goal lead at home. This was not the case. A key component that makes a champion team is having the ability to close out games, something the manager has a pivotal role in and Pioli didn’t do himself any favours in this regard if he's looking to keep his job long term. Once again he made some questionable substitutions and ultimately failed to keep control of the match. Taking off Perisic for Eder when he was looking like a major threat whilst playing on the counter seemed a little odd and unfortunately didn’t have the desired effect.



He later brought on Murillo for a three man defence intending to maintain the two goal lead; instead it was after this change of approach that they conceded both goals. We can’t help but feel this is precisely the reason Inter have been heavily linked with a move for a manager known for his ability to close out football matches, Antonio Conte.



​Ciro Di Baselli