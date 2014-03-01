Fans at the San Siro went home happy on Sunday afternoon after they saw their Inter side come away with a convincing 2-0 victory to keep their slim Champions League hopes alive.

Pioli decided to stick to the 3-4-2-1 formation he used against Juventus despite missing key figures Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic through suspension and was rewarded with goals from Italian national team duo Eder and Antonio Candreva. The former produced a man of the match display scoring one and audaciously setting up the other.





The Brazilian born “Oriundo” took his opportunity brilliantly as he was a constant threat to Empoli’s back-line and as always, chased and harassed every ball. It took just fourteen minutes for him to break the deadlock following a Palacio flick from a deflected cross. Although he used his chest from point blank range his hard work and build up play were deserving of a goal.

There was nothing ordinary about his assist later on, using the outside of his boot to cross from an unassuming position, he landed the ball directly on to Candreva’s foot for the second. Decisive displays like this one prove he still has a lot to offer Giampiero Ventura’s Azzurri side.

Looking further down the pitch, attention was on Gary Medel, as some may have questioned his selection; however he was the Nerazzurri’s best defender and was in complete control playing in the centre of Miranda and Murillo, proving Pioli has useful options in using different formations. If the Chilean continues like this, the 3-4-2-1 may be become more frequent in use.





Inter’s defenders must feel extra confidence knowing that Samir Handanovic is protecting the goal behind them, as once again on the rare occasion he was called upon, he performed brilliantly. It was his stunning save that led to Inter’s second goal, as they went straight up the field and scored directly after it; the Slovenian continues to show just how indispensable he is to the squad.

In the middle of the park, 22 year old starlet Roberto Gagliardini was once again impressive and was also threatening on the attacking front. It seems the only thing missing from Gagliardini’s game is a goal. He came very close on two occasions again tonight, forcing incredible saves from Empoli’s best player Lukas Skorupski. The Polish keeper is sure to earn himself a big money move at the end of the campaign.

Looking comfortable, Inter had time to give some of their other young players a decent run out as we saw Gabigol come on for Palacio during the 72nd minute and then exciting 17-year-old prodigy Andrea Pinamonti come on for the final ten minutes.

Final Word: Inter did what they had to do even without Icardi, Perisic and Brozovic and although Handanovic made some decent saves, the win never looked in doubt. The only complaints from the Inter faithful would be that they didn’t score more.

It’s also very pleasing to see that with the star men out, players like Eder can come in and produce a MOM performance.





Ciro Di Baselli