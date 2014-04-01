Unlike their Champions League opponents on Tuesday, Juventus enjoyed a positive weekend as they overcame 11th place Chievo Verona with a 2-0 victory at the J Stadium Saturday night. Both goals came off the foot of Gonzalo Higuain, and each was set up by his Argentine teammate Paulo Dybala. La Joya was in top form on the night, giving the Chievo defence a headache with his mobility on and off the ball and setting up multiple chances for the Bianconeri.





The lineup changes seemed to have little effect on the home side's ability to create chances going forward. Dybala’s activity between the Chievo back-line and midfield was menacing, and he could have easily had three assists. Juventus fans undoubtedly smiled on, knowing how important a fit and in form Dybala is for their European dreams.







Max Allegri fielded a slightly changed side from recent weeks due to injuries in a match sandwiched between the Coppa Italia semi final and the Champions League quarter-final first-leg; Sturaro played in place of Mandzukic in an advanced role opposite Cuadrado, and Pjanic, Bonucci, and Chiellini were rested.

Not only Dybala, but also Higuain seems to have hit his stride, although el Pipita missed more chances than he would have liked, his brace was enough to brush aside Chievo and allow Juventus to continue their dominance in Serie A. Considering the sheer strength of Barcelona’s MSN in the upcoming legs, the Bianconeri will need to be active going forward to outscore the Catalans.



Unfortunately for Juve, they can’t boast too many high scoring games of late, but they definitely pose that threat with their Argentine duo fit again. The challenge in European ties is often finding that balance between attack and defence over both legs, and surely Allegri and his staff are working overtime to prepare their squad for the huge clash on Tuesday.





On an individual note, the legendary Gigi Buffon continues to set records. The game against Chievo was the Juve shot stopper’s 616th Serie A appearance, now second only to Paolo Maldini who has 647. Buffon was only tested minimally in the match, and he will be the first on the team to put the celebrations on ice as the Barcelona tie approaches.

The win keeps the Bianconeri six points ahead of second placed Roma who won in Bologna on Sunday afternoon. As the Champions League is the main focus for the Old Lady, perhaps fans can take solace in the fact the game in between their two legs against Barcelona is against bottom side Pescara.





David Baleno