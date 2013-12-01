The Old Lady returned to winning ways yesterday with a last minute 2-1 victory over Milan courtesy of a controversial penalty in injury time.



Max Allegri will be relieved with the three points after his team outfought the visitors on nearly every front. On the other hand, Montella and Milan can thank their young star between the posts Gigio Donnarumma. The teenage goalkeeper was outstanding throughout the game, coming up with multiple acrobatic saves and keeping the Rossoneri's hopes alive. The win for the Bianconeri pushes them provisionally to an eleven point lead over second placed Roma who play Palermo on Sunday. Shifting their focus Juventus fans, illuminated by the spectacular last minute win, now prepare for the Champions League return leg against Porto Tuesday.









Pjanic and Khedira battled without reservations in the midfield, often with the help of Paulo Dybala retreating back between the lines to aid in possession and link the attack. Pjaca is beginning to look more comfortable in the Juventus lineup, making better technical and tactical decisions. Up front Gonzalo Higuain had a number of chances, but Donnarumma proved too much for el Pipita. The Bianconeri used a hybrid of their 4-2-3-1 with Marko Pjaca replacing Mandzukic (who was taken ill shortly before kick-off) and Dani Alves taking the place of the suspended Juan Cuadrado. Because Allegri fielded three centre-backs (Benatia, Bonucci, Barzagli) with Asamoah on the left, Juve could allow Dani Alves to have more freedom to get up and down the right flank. The Brasilian’s passing range was outstanding, and his deft outside of the foot touch to Benatia set up the first goal.Pjanic and Khedira battled without reservations in the midfield, often with the help of Paulo Dybala retreating back between the lines to aid in possession and link the attack. Pjaca is beginning to look more comfortable in the Juventus lineup, making better technical and tactical decisions. Up front Gonzalo Higuain had a number of chances, but Donnarumma proved too much for el Pipita.









Perhaps the Juve boss feared Deolofeu’s pace, as his speed was too much for Barzagli in the first half. The change worked well in retrospect, because the Swiss flyer gave Dani Alves a passing option going forward. After all it was Lichtsteiner’s cross in the final minute that struck the hand of De Sciglio to give Juventus the winning penalty kick. More important than the result was the performance, and Juventus players can hold their heads high after an impressive showing. On the night Milan were unable to slow the speed of play without fouling, and never seemed capable of harnessing the Bianconeri attack. Dani Alves and Pjaca both managed extremely well to create havoc down the wings, both helping to give the Juve strikers the necessary ammunition and vision. Unfortunately in defence Allegri’s choice of Barzagli was deemed a possible mistake, and Lichtsteiner replaced him at half-time.Perhaps the Juve boss feared Deolofeu’s pace, as his speed was too much for Barzagli in the first half. The change worked well in retrospect, because the Swiss flyer gave Dani Alves a passing option going forward. After all it was Lichtsteiner’s cross in the final minute that struck the hand of De Sciglio to give Juventus the winning penalty kick.

As the Champions League quickly approaches, Juventus fans can take solace in their squad depth which promotes their participation on all three fronts. With Dybala blooming and finding top form again, the attack looks dangerously potent. Should Higuain get back to his normal effectiveness in front of goal, the Old Lady can rest assured their 2-0 lead going into their second leg against Porto will be more than enough to give them qualification and allow their treble dream to continue.





David Baleno