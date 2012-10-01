AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella was appreciative of the way his team played in the second half, as the rossoneri cruised to a comfortable 3-1 win over Rolando Maran’s Chievo Verona on Sunday at the San Siro.





Having kept to the 4-3-3 system, Montella opted to start young Manuel Locatelli, Jose Sosa and Andrea Bertolacci in the midfield, with Carlos Bacca starting up front. And it was the Colombian himself, who handed Milan the lead on 24 minutes. Minutes before referee Fabio Maresca blew for half-time however, Jonathan de Guzman’s well placed if dubiously earned spot-kick cancelled out Bacca’s opener.





Two goals in twelve minutes were enough to hand the home side an impressive 3-1 win, as Bacca doubled his tally in the 70th minute and Gianluca Lapadula managed to find the back of the net for the first time in over three months. The summer acquisition had come on for Locatelli as Montella decided to switch to a more compact 4-4-2 formation.

Montella admitted that his side could have done better in the first-half that saw the injured Suso make way for winter loan capture Lucas Ocampos and Bacca send a spot-kick into the stands. The Italian said: "We could have done more in the first half, but it's not because of our midfielders.

Montella though, was of the opinion that the second-half showing won them the game. “In the second 45 minutes, we played better, creating more chances and deserved to win. The two strikers? I thought we could play with two strikers because I believed in Bertolacci and Sosa's qualities in midfield".



The former Fiorentina boss was satisfied with the manner in which Milan approached set-pieces and how they looked threatening every time they attacked with a set-piece. He said: "Today we were more dangerous than usual from set pieces and we did it against the strongest team in the league from this point of view. We missed many chances, but I am satisfied with the boys' performance".



30-year-old Bacca, who scored his ninth and tenth goal of the campaign on Sunday,has rediscovered his goalscoring form having failed to find the net in the last four outings. Montella referred to the former Sevilla man’s performance as ‘brilliant’. He said: "I have a great staff who work a lot on details with the boys. Bacca played a brilliant game, scoring two goals. He's a player of International level. I said it also yesterday: from now until the end of the season we are going to see the real Carlos".



Suso’s injury though, overshadowed the result slightly, considering the break-out season the former Liverpool youngster is having. Montella confirmed that the knee injury sustained by Suso is not too serious. He told: "I don't think it's anything serious. We'll see how he is in the next days".





Kaustubh Pandey